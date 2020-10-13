These pineapples are actually pink; Del Monte says juice is worth the squeeze

(CNN) — When you think of pink food, what comes to mind? Maybe cotton candy, but certainly not pineapples until now.

The Fresh Del Monte Produce exclusive came out Monday. They’re not pineapples with pink food coloring, they actually grow pink.

Del Monte started developing it back in 2005, and then it got U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for consumption in 2016.

The pink pineapples take about two years to grow and are handpicked.

The fruit is not cheap sitting at $49 a piece, but Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze.