Here is a look at Monday's business headlines.

Boeing could wing its way to strike deal

Boeing machinists begin voting Monday on a new deal, approval of which could end the 7-week strike.

The offer would give members an immediate 13% pay raise, followed by 9% raises each of the next two years and 7% the final year of the 4-year deal.

The sticking point has been restoring the pensions for the workers but this deal doesn’t do that.

IRS increasing 401k contribution limit

For the 2025 tax year, the IRS is increasing the annual contribution limit for 401k plans by $500 from the current limit of $23,000 in 2024 to $23,500 in 2025.

However, the IRS will hold the IRA annual contribution limits constant from 2024 to 2025 at $7,000. It’s also maintaining the IRA catch-up contribution limit for people aged 50 and over at $1,000 for 2025.

Third of Americans would snub dream job over health insurance

A new survey has revealed one in three Americans would turn down a dream job if it didn’t offer good health insurance options.

With benefits enrollment season upon us, the study, commissioned by Tres Health and conducted by Talker Research, revealed that many find their healthcare lacking or unaffordable — in fact, 42% said they’d even change jobs if a potential new employer were to offer better healthcare options than what they currently have.

Meanwhile, according to a recent Randstad Survey, 42% of Americans now say they don’t want a promotion, with the persistent threat of layoffs and post-pandemic priority shifts leading many to question the value of corporate ladder-climbing.

Disney sets up new AI department

The Walt Disney Company is establishing a separate business unit to handle implementation of artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Reuters reports new office of technology enablement will “explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks” of emerging tech across Disney’s film, tv and theme park divisions.

New robot does not require human help to work

Robotics company Boston Dynamics has released a new video of its humanoid robot Atlas – now performing tasks with zero human intervention.

In the video released by the futuristic lab – the robot can be seen performing rote physical tasks with ease and without any help from people guiding it.

The company says the humanoid is “fully autonomous” – using machine learning vision model to adapt to changing conditions.