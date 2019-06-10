Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co. closes in Broad Ripple Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co. has closed its doors in Broad Ripple.

A note posted on the restaurant's door states that it closed on Sunday. The note says that the Muncie location will remain open.

"We are extremely grateful to all of you have supported us over the years and to Broad Ripple for inviting us into the neighborhood and filling our barstools over the years," the note reads.

The closure is the latest from the company behind Scotty's Brewhouse. Seven Scotty's Brewhouse locations have been shut down since December.

In 2016, original owner Scott Wise sold 15 Scotty's Brewhouse eateries and two Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co. brewpubs.

Two investors have since sued Wise, claiming they lost more than a million dollars when the chain was sold. Wise has denied any wrongdoing in that case.