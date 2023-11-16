Thursday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Amazon may block promotions for remote work

Leaked documents those failing to meet office attendance requirements will need a VP’s approval to get the proposed promotion.

Business Insider reports amazon managers can now terminate employees who continue to refuse to come into the office at least three times a week.

Robots to outnumber people at UPS Louisville

Robots will outnumber people at UPS’s new warehouse near Louisville.

The company says robots help retain workers and reduce injuries.

The $79 million facility with more than 3,000 robots by the end of next year to handle tasks like lifting and reduce the need for manual labor. That level of automation means UPS can run the warehouse with about 200 workers.

GM workers may reject contract

Employees at the General Motors pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne rejected the tentative labor agreement. The agreement between the carmaker and the United Auto Workers was rejected by a wide margin while workers at a Texas facility approved it.

This sets up a tight vote on the final day to ratify a deal, which is today four p.m. Detroit time.

So far the Union has turned down the agreement in Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

USPS Lost $6.5 billion in 2023

The U.S. Postal Service was supposed to break even by 2023, instead it lost $6.5 billion.

The Postmaster General says it won’t break even next year either.

First class mail has dropped to its lowest volume since 1968.

Poll: 45% would give up internet for better sleep

Would you give internet for a whole year just to sleep better? A new survey revealed almost half of Americans said ‘yes, absolutely.’

A new poll of 2,000 U.S. adults by Mattress Firm and OnePoll found 45% would be willing to give up the internet for a full 365 days to help their sleep. Others would give up their car, phone, or promotions at work.