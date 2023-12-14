Thursday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Lilly may become first $1 trillion company

Ken Langone thinks Lilly will be the first trillion dollar company in history.

Langone is a billionaire investor and the founder of Home Depot. Lilly’s successful management turnovers and strong research and development spending is what is keeping the company strong.

The company is worth over $500 billion and is the biggest healthcare stock globally.

Feds to crack down on cable billing

The government proposed a crackdown on cable television companies’ billing practices. It announced plans to ban early-termination fees and to introduce fresh rules that could lead to consumer refunds if a subscriber cancels a plan mid-month.

This is the latest attack on ‘junk fees’ from the Federal Trade Commission

GM to end Apple Play, Android Auto over safety

General Motors is ditching Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles, claiming safety issues.

GM thinks that the phone mirroring programs are so buggy that they still cause people to use their phones while driving.

New numbers on solar energy

Electricity generated form U.S. Solar and Wind systems will surpass power produced by burning coal for the first-time next year, driven by surging panel installations.

Coal will produce about 599 billion Kilowatt-hours in 2024, according to government data released by Tuesday. Wind and Solar will supply a combined 688 billion Kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024.

‘Happiest’ workers to 15 PTO days in 2023

A new survey conducted by CalendarLabs examines global paid time off trends over the last year.

Workers who are the happiest in their roles took an average of 15 days of paid time off last year, according to the survey of over 800 employees.

It didn’t matter whether the 15 days were lumped together or spread out across the year. American workers most commonly used paid time off in December.