Thursday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

INDIANA POPULATION ON THE RISE

Indiana saw more people moving in this year than moving out. The Census Bureau says the trend of people moving from high tax coastal states to low tax states continues.

The Midwest and south overall, saw more people moving in.

PILOTS COULD SEE PAY RAISES WITH SOUTHWEST DEAL

We know more about the tentative contract deal between Southwest Airlines and its pilots union.

It would give pilots 50% cumulative pay increases over the life of the contract, a deal that could end years of tense negotiations.

The five-year deal is worth about $12 billion and still needs to be approved by the pilots.

CAR INSURANCE COSTS ON THE RISE IN 2024

Experts expect car insurance rates to rise in 2024. Replacement costs will continue to affect future car insurance rates, as insurers adapt to a 45% cost increase from 2020 to 2023.

Increasing natural disasters, medical claims costs and vehicle thefts will also contribute to car insurance premium increases.

COURT RULES A.I. CANNOT PATENT INVENTION

A court rules that Artificial Intelligence can’t patent its invention.

The United Kingdom court says an inventor must be a person.

Still, the judgment raised “interesting policy questions” about how governments might look to change laws in the future as A.I. advances.

BIRD SCOOTER COMPANY GOING BANKRUPT

Bird said it will use the bankruptcy proceeding to facilitate a sale of its assets, which it expects to complete within the next 90 to 120 days.

Bird’s electric scooters are touted as an environmentally friendly alternative to driving and other forms of public transit.