Thursday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

sticker price of colleges prevent students from applying

83% of recent high school graduates removed colleges from consideration based on sticker price.

The Niche survey found the majority of students said they would not consider applying to a college with a total price, before aid, over $40,000 per year.

Caesars avoids culinary strike

Caesars Entertainment reached a deal with the culinary union to avoid a strike. MGM and Wynn Resorts are still negotiating with the union.

Caesars CEO said it would be the biggest wage increase for its employees in the company’s 40 years of dealing with the culinary union.

Israel bonds spike in sales

$1 billion in Israel bonds have been purchased in the U.S. since Hamas’ attack.

States, cities, and small investors are behind the increase in sales.

The development corporation for Israel, which issued the bonds, says much of the money raised will go to help rebuild communities in the southern end of the country.

These communities were destroyed by Hamas who entered from Gaza on Oct. 7. The money will also help the Israeli government to reimburse costs incurred by hospitals that are treating the wounded throughout Israel.

consumers complaining more about air travel

Judging from the number of consumer complaints, air travel is getting worse.

The Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about airlines nearly doubled in the first three months of this year compared with the same period last year.

barbie movie brings in $1.5 billion for Warner bros

Blockbuster hit “Barbie” brought in a record $1.5 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery.

However, the company also contended with an unspecified drop in revenue that it attributed to the strikes held by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The union, representing 160,000 actors, halted most television and movie production for months but that was settled overnight.