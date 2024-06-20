Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Four-day workweek here, due to unproductivity

Some HR experts say the four-day work week is already here. Due to a large amount of unproductive time spent at work in long meetings, inefficient technology and waiting.

Company execs who work on four-day weeks say employees really treasure that three-day weekend. That is a considerable part of the theory, that employees value the three-day weekend which means when they come in on Monday, or Tuesday, they put their heads down and get it done.

Social security and stimulus check scams on fraudulent website

Websites claiming Social Security recipients will receive a $600 payment increase or get a new stimulus check this month are frauds.

The false rumor gained so much traction that the Social Security Administration’s phone lines were slammed with more than 463,000 calls in a single day, according to the agency.

Social security-related scams are the number one government imposter scam in the United States.

Biggest threat to economy is high consumer expectations

Meanwhile, new data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index reveals the biggest threat to the economy now is interest rates and high consumer expectations.

While companies work to meet these rising expectations, there is a talent crunch as a result of return-to-work mandates and unemployment levels hovering around 4%.

Arming customer experience teams with AI-enabled solutions is the answer, according to Support Ninja.

It says AI is advancing and can now better understand consumers, automated data management and content moderation.

July 4th supplies cost higher than last year

Most 4th of July celebration supplies are a little bit higher in price this year, sunscreen has seen a 31% increase in price year after year. This is according to new data from Ecommerce Accelerator Pattern.

Also, ketchup is 10% in price year after year and mayo has gained 8%. Some grilling groceries have managed to escape the inflation this year, while prices of hamburgers and buns are up, it’s only slightly.

Those looking to purchase a new flag for Independence Day will be happy to see that online prices are down -12% year after year.

Ferrari electric car price announced

Ferrari’s first electric car will cost at least $535,000, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the luxury automaker prepares to open a plant that will make the model.

The sources also told Reuters that a second Electric Ferrari is in the works.