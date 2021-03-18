Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

$225 million fine for two Texas-based telemarketers

The Federal Communications Commission fined two Texas-based telemarketers $225 million for making automated sales phone calls, or robocalls, in 2019.

Robocalls are a daily annoyance for many Americans, and they have been rising in recent years, with some estimates showing that billions are made per month.

The marketers, under the business names Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, used robocalls to falsely sell short-term health insurance plans. They made about one billion robocalls, according to the FCC.

1 in 5 homeowners plans to sell this year

A Coldwell Banker Real Estate survey says a slew of U.S. homeowners are exploring their plans to sell amid a time when there is record low inventory coupled with historically low mortgage rates.

Younger homeowners – aged 18 to 44 – are more likely to sell their homes in 2021 compared to older generations.

Anthem shares hit 52-week high

Indianapolis-based Anthem shares hit a 52-week high of $344.28 this week, according to NASDAQ historical data.

Anthem recently said it would buy MMM Holdings, MMM Healthcare, as well as affiliated companies from Innovacare Health.

That brings it more more than 267,000 Medicare Advantage and over 305,000 Medicaid-eligible individuals from Puerto Rico.

California Disney Parks reopen April 30

California’s two Disney theme parks will reopen on April 30.

This includes Disneyland, which has been completely closed since the pandemic began.

The California parks will be open initially at just 15 percent capacity.