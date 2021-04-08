Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

U.S. property taxes increased

U. S. property taxes increased at the fastest pace for four years in 2020, with some of the steepest increases coming in traditionally low-cost sun belt states.

Attom Data Solutions found the average tax on a single-family home climbed 4.4% double the rate of increase in 2019.

However, the traditionally high-tax states of the U.S. northeast remain the most expensive for property-owners. New Jersey, with an average charge on single-family homes of $9,196, topped the list followed by New York and New Hampshire.

TheRealReal plans to open more stores

Demand for secondhand goods is booming right now, and online luxury reseller TheRealReal is looking to cash in.

It’s opening up more stores in the hopes of attracting people who want to resell the luxury items in their closets.

McDonald’s going after Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride

Mcdonald’s will pursue damages against Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride over allegations that the food companies conspired to illegally raise prices for chicken.

Business Insider reported that the fast-food giant told its franchisees about its legal plans in a memo.

Pilgrim’s Pride, which is owned by Brazilian-based meat industry giant JBS S.A., and Tyson were among a group of poultry companies that were probed by the Department of Justice beginning in 2016 over claims of chicken price-fixing that allegedly occurred from 2008 to at least early 2019.

T-Mobile bringing 5G to homes

T-Mobile is making its 5G home internet service a reality.

It says 30 million homes are now eligible for the service, 10 million of which are in rural areas.

The service costs $60 per month.

Home internet customers are subject to data slowdowns during times of network congestion.

Ketchup package shortage leads to price increase

Ketchup is the latest product to see supply issues.

Prices for ketchup packets have gone up 13% since January 2020, according to data from Plate IQ, a restaurant industry technology platform, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. A shortage of America’s favorite condiment is the latest to hit the foodservice industry amid increased demand for takeout amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of 50 ketchup packets recently sold for $9.99 on eBay.