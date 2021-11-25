Business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Several financial startups are developing child-friendly technology to help kids learn good money habits.

Many kids aren’t taught financial literacy at all, or it’s just limited to an allowance. However, a host of new technologies can teach children how to handle money.

One of those is the Mazoola app from Rego Payment Solutions, which was recently recognized as “Best in Tech” by the National Parenting Products.

To learn more about this app and other, similar products, click on the video.

