Here's a look at Thursday's business headlines.

Tourism

The pandemic was already projected to cost the world’s tourism sector a loss of $1.6 trillion in 2021, according to the U.N. Tourism Body.

It made that estimate shortly before the discovery of the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization warns poses a “very high” global risk.

Revenue from global tourism and arrivals rebounded this year to some extent from 2020, while remaining below 2019 levels.

Capital One

The holidays came early for Capital One customers, with the bank announcing it will eliminate all overdraft fees.

All customers currently enrolled in overdraft protection will be automatically converted to no-fee overdraft on the launch date in early 2022.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says revenue from overdrafts were an estimated $15.5 billion in 2019.

Christmas trees

Christmas tree prices are rising but plenty are available for the holidays.

The National Christmas Tree Association says more millennials are buying trees.

Also more people are just cutting down their own trees.