Thursday’s business headlines

Housing

Realtor.com says Indianapolis’s housing market ranks fourth hottest for next year.

Indiana saw nearly 15% sales growth year-over-year.

Realtor.com says the trend of people moving away from bit cities and to places where they can work remotely at a reasonable cost is still happening.

ID theft

Indiana is low on a ranking of states for ID theft and fraud.

Wallethub ranks Indiana 46th for cases of identity theft.

When cases did happen in Indiana, the losses were among the lowest in the nation.

Jobs

Fewer Americans quit their jobs in October as openings rose again.

As a share of the total workforce, the so-called quits rate fell from 3% in September to 2.8 in October.

Farming

More than half of America’s big farmers can expect prices for things such as fertilizer and fuel to soar by more than 12% in the coming year.

A Purdue University poll found concerns about rising production costs are contributing to weakness in farmer sentiment.