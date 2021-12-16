Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

AWS

A widespread outage at Amazon Web Services disrupted various websites and streaming platforms Wednesday – the second AWS outage reported in recent weeks.

Twitch and Hulu were sites that were impacted.

More than 22,000 people had reported issues with the tech giant’s cloud computing service, according to DownDetector.

Data breach

Seventy-three percent of Americans fear they’ve had data stolen.

The Identity Theft Resource Center poll found few take “strong” action to protect themselves, the survey found, and 16% say they took no action after a breach.

Of those who’ve been hacked, only 48% changed their passwords on the breached account.

Grocery

Higher prices for groceries are putting pressure on many Americans’ grocery budgets, forcing them to change how they shop for food and essentials.

According to companies, market data, public surveys and interviews with customers, some are switching to cheaper stores.

Others are buying more generic brands.

Airports

The TSA is warning passengers to be wary of the busiest days at airports during the holiday travel surge next week.

Airports are expecting to see the most passengers on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 3.

The warning comes just after the agency estimated that the volume of passengers at airports nationwide will near pre-pandemic levels throughout December despite growing fears surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus.