Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Cars

Usually, the last week of the year is a good time to buy a new car but not this year.

Many dealerships are nearly empty of vehicles.

With about 1 million new vehicles built in 2021, there are 1.8 million new vehicles available for consumers to buy this year and 2.5 million less than 2019, according to Cox Automotive.

Among those with the least days supply of vehicle inventory are Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover, Honda and Kia.

Savings

Americans want to improve their financial standing in 2022.

Slickdeals revealed that three in four Americans have New Year’s resolutions centered on being “smarter with finances.”

According to the survey, Americans are hoping to save an average of $408 per month in 2022.

AWS

One of Amazon’s AWS data centers in the U.S. is down, which has caused several services to become available to users in the U.S.

This includes Amazon itself, Slack, Hulu, Grindr, Epic Games Store and more.

Earlier this month, a major AWS outage caused several major internet services to become unavailable.

The problem with resolved on the same day.