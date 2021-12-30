Business

Thursday’s business headlines

26 states raising minimum wage in 2022

26 U.S. states will raise their minimum wage in 2022, but many workers will see more significant pay gains from employers that are raising their pay floor anyway due to inflation.

Workers have been pushing to earn at least $15 an hour since 2012.

Activists are beginning to push for wages higher than $15 an hour as well, citing inflation and the cost of basic needs.

Indiana will keep the minimum wage at $7.25 an hour.

20% of adults unable to pay all utility bills in 2021

20 percent of U.S. adults lived in households unable to pay all their utility bills in the last year, per the Census Bureau.

That might be partly due to the increased cost of utilities over the course of the pandemic. Climate change and extreme weather bear much of the blame.

Oil and gas discoveries at lowest level since 1946

Oil and gas discoveries are at the lowest level since 1946.

A lack of oil and gas investment in exploration is adding to a supply crunch pushing up fuel prices.

The International Energy Agency estimates global oil production declines by about 7 percent per year without investment in existing fields.

Chick-fil-A unveils most-ordered menu items of 2021

Waffle fries were at top of the list for all six regions of the U.S.

All six regions also had the same second-most popular dish: soft drinks. After that, the regions vary slightly on their third favorite, splitting between nuggets and the chicken sandwich.