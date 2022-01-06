Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

US sees uptick in jobless claims

The nation saw a modest uptick in jobless claims in the job numbers that came out Thursday morning, but King says the numbers aren’t too concerning — we’re still historically low. This means that the job market is tight and employers are not letting workers go. The monthly job report comes out Friday.

JP Morgan predicts disappointing holiday for Peloton

Declining visits to Peloton’s website and higher-than-normal promotions could mean the fitness tech company had a disappointing holiday season, JP Morgan predicts. It’s not coming as easy for Peloton as it did at the beginning of the pandemic when many were forced to work at home and gyms were closed.

JCPenney partnering with Forever 21

JCPenney is partnering with LA brand Forever 21 to increase their appeal to young buyers. The Forever 21 collection will be available at 100 JCPenney locations nationwide and online at JCP.com.

IRS cracking down on third-party app payments

President Joe Biden’s IRS is cracking down on payments made through third-party applications such as Venmo and Cash App. The new requirement ensures that small businesses that are getting payment through these apps are paying taxes on those payments.