Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Apartment demand smashes record

Apartment demand smashes the previous record high by 66%.

RealPage reports that incoming residents are bringing in big incomes.

RealPage says it’s getting harder to find an apartment just about everywhere.

Dawn redesigns bottle with ‘no-flip cap’

Dawn, the top-selling dish soap brand, has unveiled a redesigned bottle with “patented no-flip cap technology.”

That means the bottle stands upside-down on its cap and dispenses from the bottom. A self-sealing valve prevents the soap from leaking.

Dawn EZ-Squeeze, which is now on sale at major retailers starting at $2.84, took more than five years to design with “hundreds” of prototypes before the bottle hit shelves.

Domino’s cutting number of chicken wings

Domino’s Pizza customers ordering chicken wings will soon get fewer of them for the same price.

The pizza chain said it’s cutting the number of wings in its $7.99 carry out offer from 10 pieces to just eight because of rising food and labor costs.

Wings will also become an online exclusive, meaning customers can no longer order them via phone.

People spent 3.8T hours on mobile devices in 2021

Americans spent a third of waking hours on mobile devices in 2021.

Around the world, consumers logged a record 3.8 trillion hours on their mobiles in 2021 and downloaded some 230 billion apps, says App Annie.