Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Weekly jobless claims just released

Jobless claims fell by 30,000 to 260,000 after a big jump up the previous week.

TSA looking to recruit officers

The TSA is looking to recruit officers at airports around the country.

The agency touted that eligible officers could get a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000. The new hires would get $1,000 after onboarding and an additional $1,000 after one year, according to the TSA.

Government cracking down on companies hiding bad reviews

The U.S government is starting to crack down on companies that hide negative reviews.

The Federal Trade Commission went after retailer Fashion Nova, alleging it blocked all but the highest reviews from its website for years.

The company will pay a $4.2 million fine and must now post all reviews of current products.

Home sales reach nine-month high

U.S. new-home sales reach nine-month high.

Contract signings jumped almost 12% in December to an 811,000 pace.

Sales of homes not yet started to be built rose to highest since May.

YouTube removes ‘dislike’ button from posts

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki defended the decision to remove its “dislike” button from posts on this week, arguing the move has helped to reduce bullying on the video sharing platform.

YouTube felt the button was an inaccurate way to gauge quality because “people dislike videos for many reasons.”

But critics say they used the button to determine which videos to watch.