Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Nearly 50% of millennials say the overspent to buy a home

More and more millennials regret buying their first home.

A new survey by real estate education platform Clever Real Estate found many felt they had overpaid for a home and were rushed to make a purchase.

Nearly half of millennials said they maxed out their budgets to buy a home.

Analysts estimate as many as 400,000 jobs lost in January

Tomorrow is the monthly jobs report and it could be a rough one.

One estimate says as many as 400,000 were lost in the United States in January.

The omicron variant is to blame as some businesses shut down temporarily and let go workers.

The good news is analysts say the job market should quickly bounce back.

Americans’ satisfaction with economy plummets

The U.S. is in a bad mood.

Americans’ satisfaction with most aspects of society and government has plummeted over the past couple of years, according to the annual “mood of the nation” survey released by Gallup.

The largest drop from early 2020 – prior to the covid-19 pandemic – came in Americans’ satisfaction with the economy.

Restaurant business likely won’t recover from COVID-19

The restaurant business will probably never recover from COVID-19, according to the industry association.

Pent up demand from consumers will help in 2022 as the group predicts sales will continue to rise, forecasting sales this year of $898 billion, up from $864 billion in 2019.

Yet just one in four restaurant operators believes their restaurant will be more profitable this year than last.