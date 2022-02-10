Business

Thursday’s business headlines

ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 07: Mickey Mouse hangs out in front of the Opera House at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Weekly jobless claims, inflation numbers just released

The Consumer Price number, out Thursday morning, is up 7.5% year-over-year. That’s a little bit higher than expected.

About one-third of that number is housing, including rent and the price of homes. Food prices went up 1% in the last month, an annual increase of 12% for food.

Jobless claims are starting to get back where they were a few months ago, before the omicron variant. 223,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

Engineering degrees lead to well-paying jobs

Engineering degrees are the surest route to well-paid jobs in the U.S.

That’s according to a New York Federal Reserve study of pay by college major.

Within engineering, computer, aerospace and chemical engineering are in the lead.

Medical technicians had the lowest unemployment rate and public policy grads saw the biggest jump in pay.

Coffee cup shortage

There is a shortage of coffee cups.

Disposable cups imported from China and elsewhere are stuck in ports along the mucked-up supply chain.

American paper mills are short workers and the U.S. hasn’t caught up from the extreme cold snap in Texas last year that suspended production of resins used to make plastic cups and the coating on paper cups.

Disney approved for “Virtual-World Simulator” patent

Disney is one step closer to creating its own theme-park metaverse.

The entertainment company was recently approved for a “Virtual-World Simulator” patent.

Instead of being designed for mass entertainment, the device would track individual park visitors to personalize the projections. For example, while one family may see Mickey Mouse greeting them by a hot-dog stand, another group could interact with Princess Belle and Cinderella.

2022 Super Bowl tickets are most expensive

Tickets are averaging $7,500 a seat. That’s more than double the price in 2017.

Even so, prices are down from an average of $8,257 per ticket on Feb. 4, ticket reseller TickPick said.

The cost dropped after the San Francisco 49ers, a franchise with a large and wealthy fan base, lost to the Los Angeles Rams.