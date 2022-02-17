Business

Thursday’s business headlines

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Weekly jobless claims just released

Weekly jobless claims are up after three weeks of declines.

Jobless claims climbed 248,000 last week.

Walmart releases quarterly earnings Thursday

When Walmart reports quarterly earnings Thursday, investors will scour sales numbers and executives’ comments for clues about whether rising prices are making shoppers skittish.

Walmart is seen as a bellwether for how Americans are dealing with inflation.

Consumers may be starting to think twice before opening their wallets as prices creep higher week after week, and they no longer receive stimulus checks from the government.

Airbnb bookings at pre-pandemic levels

Rising inflation may drive more families to become Airbnb hosts.

The CEO says bookings are at pre-pandemic levels now.

The prediction comes as concerns over the omicron variant have waned, and people are more comfortable traveling.

Inflation impacts Wingstop

Inflation has taken a bite out of Wingstop, with costs for its bone-in chicken wings soaring 27 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter and a record 41 percent year-over-year for fiscal year 2021.

Consumers are paying over 10% more for chicken, as reported in the recent Consumer Price Index, along with other meats.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ February 17, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

How American cash for Canada protests could sway US politics

Politics /

Performers announced for 2022 Indy 500 Snake Pit concert

Month of May /

Senate launches group to examine embattled US prison system

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.