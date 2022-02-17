Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Weekly jobless claims just released

Weekly jobless claims are up after three weeks of declines.

Jobless claims climbed 248,000 last week.

Walmart releases quarterly earnings Thursday

When Walmart reports quarterly earnings Thursday, investors will scour sales numbers and executives’ comments for clues about whether rising prices are making shoppers skittish.

Walmart is seen as a bellwether for how Americans are dealing with inflation.

Consumers may be starting to think twice before opening their wallets as prices creep higher week after week, and they no longer receive stimulus checks from the government.

Airbnb bookings at pre-pandemic levels

Rising inflation may drive more families to become Airbnb hosts.

The CEO says bookings are at pre-pandemic levels now.

The prediction comes as concerns over the omicron variant have waned, and people are more comfortable traveling.

Inflation impacts Wingstop

Inflation has taken a bite out of Wingstop, with costs for its bone-in chicken wings soaring 27 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter and a record 41 percent year-over-year for fiscal year 2021.

Consumers are paying over 10% more for chicken, as reported in the recent Consumer Price Index, along with other meats.