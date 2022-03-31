Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Delta Air Lines Chief Health Officer Henry Ting said he believes the federal mask mandate for airports and airplanes will be lifted on April 18 or shortly after.

He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Transportation Security Administration and White House are all “looking closely at this.”

CDC lifts risk advisory for cruises

The CDC has lifted its risk advisory for cruise travel.

This means travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing travel on a cruise ship.

The CDC updated its website to reflect the lifting of the travel health notice and now just recommends future passengers wear masks, get vaccinated, wash their hands and take other precautions before boarding a ship.

Easter chocolate kits being recalled

Easter chocolate kits sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide are being recalled over allergy concerns just weeks ahead of the holiday.

Wilton Industries voluntarily recalled three lots of its ready-to-build chocolate bunny hutch kit due to a milk allergen missing from the “contains” statement.

Dyson unveils futuristic headphones

Dyson, the company best known for its vacuum cleaners and hair care products, has unveiled a futuristic take on headphones.

It has an air-purifying visor.

The “Dyson Zone” is a pair of noise-canceling headphones that also functions as the company’s first “wearable purifier,” capable of filtering out air pollution and allergens.