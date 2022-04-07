Business

Thursday’s business headlines

The Apple logo is seen on the outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before the start of an event in San Francisco, California on Sept. 7, 2016. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Attorneys general calling on banks to eliminate overdrafts fees

18 attorneys general called on the heads of JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo to eliminate overdraft fees on consumer accounts.

Indiana is not one of the 18 states.

The A-G’s say banks make billions off of the fees, and it’s often the poorest customers who are hit the hardest.

Richard Hunt, President of the Consumer Bankers Association said leading banks are taking steps to help consumers avoid unintended fees.

Spending report shows teens love Apple, Nike

A new teen spending report shows young people love Apple, Nike, and Lululemon.

The Piper Sandler survey also found that teens use Apple Pay more than Venmo and 87% of teens own and iPhone and 87% expect and iPhone to be their next phone.

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s `50 best workplaces to grow your career list

LinkedIn named amazon the NO.1 company that Americans want to work for in 2022.

It is the second year in a row the E-commerce giant has held the top spot on LinkedIn’s 50 best workplaces to grow your career.

LinkedIn’s 2022 top companies list tracks seven pillars focused on career progression including ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, and spread of educational backgrounds.

Twitter working on edit feature

Twitter says it is developing a feature that will allow users to edit tweets after they have been posted.

The announcement comes after Tesla Chief executive Elon Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in the social media company, and asked his followers in a poll if they wanted the feature.

The edit function has been one of the most requested features among Twitter users for some time.

Frito-Lay honoring female athletes with Cracker Jill’s

Frito Lay is honoring woman athletes with a special edition bag of Cracker Jill’s.

The company says the iconic baseball snack celebrates women who break down barriers in sports.

There will be five different Cracker Jill bags. You can also find them at professional ballparks around the country.