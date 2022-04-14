Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk made an all cash offer to buy 100% of Twitter at $54.20 a share. It is currently trading at $50 this year. Musk discussed the value of free speech and how it is important to democracy. He says this could be the motivation to what he is doing. He is expected to speak further on his plans in a speech later today.

Russians suing Netflix for pulling services

Russian users of Netflix have launched a class action lawsuit against the streaming giant for leaving the Russian market, demanding 726,000 in compensation. The Russian news agency ria says Netflix violated their rights. Netflix pulled service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Amazon introducing fuel and inflation surcharge

Amazon is hitting some of its third-party sellers with a fuel and inflation surcharge. The 5% surcharge, first reported by Bloomberg, will apply directly to sellers, not amazon shoppers. It will likely lead prices to increase across the board as sellers’ will pass along the increase. The fee goes into effect April 28.

Google investing $9.5 billion in offices, data centers

Google will invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. The ceo says 12,000 jobs will be created.

Google will open a new office and continue to invest in its’ locations in Austin, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

Riverwatch ranked as Indiana restaurant with best view

For the best restaurant view in Indiana, head to Riverwatch in Lawrenceburg.

Cheapism.com says it gives off key west vibes even on the Ohio River.