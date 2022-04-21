Business

Thursday’s business headlines

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Record high for home prices last month

U.S. home prices rose to a record high in March.

While home sales fell last month, prices are still rising.

The average price of existing U.S. homes hit a record $375,300 in March.

Tesla posts records profits again

Tesla has posted record profits once again.

CEO Elon Musk said he believes the company should be able to continue its 50% annual growth rate “for the foreseeable future, for basically several of the next years.”

Tesla is also overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged other automakers.

Verizon outages across the U.S. yesterday

Verizon wireless customers reported outages across the U.S. Wednesday.

Restarting phones appears to restore the ability to make and receive calls.

Most of the outage reports came from the western half of the united states. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington and Colorado appeared to be the most affected.

