Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass

U.S. households spend thousands each year on gas

U.S. households are spending the equivalent of $5,000 a year on gasoline, according to Yardeni Research. That is up from about $2,800 a year ago and $3,800 as recently as March.

Yardeni said consumers are charging more on credit cards.

Microsoft announces partnership with American Airlines

Microsoft is announcing a partnership with American Airlines to create a smoother travel experience for customers and better technology for employees by applying the power of AI, machine learning, and data analytics to make intelligent gating decisions.

American will be able to automatically assign gates to arriving aircraft, which reduces taxi time, saves jet fuel per year, and gives connecting customers extra time to make their next flight.

Apple reinforces mask requirement for employees

Apple has reinstated its mask requirement for employees at roughly 100 stores and pushed back plans for corporate employees to return to the office three days a week over COVID-19 concerns. Some cities are also raising their COVID alerts due to an increase in cases.

Apple didn’t say exactly which stores would be impacted.

Wholesale milk prices on the rise

In the United States, wholesale milk prices jumped 38% last month year-over-year, while the retail price of fresh whole milk was up 15%.

There could be more pain to come, according to a recent analysis by Kite Consulting, which says distorted supply chains are driving down milk production and prices higher.