Thursday’s business headlines

Jobless claims report just released

The national jobs report released Thursday morning shows that fewer Americans applied for unemployment last week.

Applications fell to 210,000 last week.

‘Lunchflation’ enters American vocabulary

A new word has entered the American vocabulary in the past few months: lunchflation.

It’s the cost of lunch and other things to go back to the office.

Office workers are seeing higher costs for everything from their morning coffee to their lunchtime salad.

New car sales projected to fall compared to same time last year

Retail sales of new cars are forecast to fall 21% this month compared to the same time last year.

Automotive research firms J.D. Power and IMC automotive says this is amid vehicle shortages and sky high prices.

New vehicle inventory remains extremely tight, with retail inventory below a million vehicles for the 12th consecutive month.

Musk increases personal funding in Twitter deal

Elon Musk is a step closer to buying Twitter.

Financial filings show he’s increased his personal funding of the $44 billion deal to $33 billion.

The Twitter CEO says they are still working through the deal.

Meanwhile, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is leaving Twitter’s board.

Google ‘Time Travel’ street view feature

Google has plans to launch a new “time travel” feature for its street view application.

To celebrate its 15th birthday, Google’s street view is allowing users to travel back in time via a new tool.

Specifically, this tool will let users see how landscapes have changed over the years straight from their phones.