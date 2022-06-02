Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Workplace robot orders surged 40% in the first quarter of 2022

Orders for workplace robots in the U.S. surged 40% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.

Companies are leveraging automation to combat ongoing labor shortages and cut costs as inflation continues to hover near a 40-year high.

The industries using robots include metals, plastics, life sciences and computer chips.

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to come back to the office or leave the company

Elon Musk told Tesla employees to come back into their respective offices full time or leave the company.

In an email sent within the company, Musk said that people must show up for at least 40 hours per week in a main Tesla office.

Musk later said on Twitter: “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”

Instagram to launch Amber Alerts

Instagram will launch Amber Alerts in an effort to help find missing children.

The feature, which begins rolling out immediately, will allow users to see and share notices of missing kids in their area.

It will be fully available in 25 countries in the coming weeks.

Netflix’s plan to crack down on password sharing causing problems

A report says Netflix’s plan to crack down on password sharing is already a mess.

It has been trialing this new policy in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru.

An insider reports that, under the terms of this test, subscribers are charged a monthly fee, the equivalent of around $2-$3 to add an extra member account for someone living outside their household, but it’s led to a lot of confusion.