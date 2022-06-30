Thursday’s business headlines

Business

Amazon employees ask for paid time to grieve and protest Roe v. Wade decision

Amazon employees upset over the recent decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade asked the company for paid “space and time” to “grieve” and “protest against this assault on their rights,” according to a leaked letter.

The petition was reportedly signed by hundreds of employees at the Seattle-based retail giant, according to Insider.

A copy of the letter was posted on Twitter as well.

General Mills predicts double-digit price inflation

General Mills topped its Wall Street target but it expects ‘double-digit’ cost inflation.

The food company also says it thinks supply chain issues will stick around for awhile.

Ford recalls nearly 2,900 F-150 Lightning trucks

Ford is recalling nearly 2,900 F-150 Lightning trucks.

The vehicle’s tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure.

Ford has already started notifying dealers and impacted customers.

Paid version of Snapchat launches

Snap launched a paid version of the Snapchat app in the U.S. and a few other markets. Priced at $3.99 a month, it’s a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising.

Social media firms are under pressure as companies cut back on ad budgets in response to rising costs and weakening consumer spending.