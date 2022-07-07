Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Employers advertised fewer job openings in may

The number of job openings in May slipped from a record high.

Employers advertised fewer jobs in may amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong

Still, there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person.

Key commodities gauge plummets 40%

A key commodities gauge has plummeted 40% since reaching an all-time high a month ago.

Prices for everything from gasoline to wheat are slumping on concerns that a stagnating economy will hurt demand.

TSA agents have stopped 3,000+ guns from passing through security this year

TSA officers have stopped over 3,000 firearms from passing through security checkpoints within the first six months of 2022.

On average, agents have stopped 17 firearms at checkpoints each day.

At this rate, gun confiscations at airports are set to eclipse the current record of 5,972 firearms confiscated in 2021. To avoid this, the TSA says there is a proper way to travel with a firearm.

Apple to launch new lockdown mode

Apple plans to release a new feature called “Lockdown mode” this fall that aims to add a new layer of protection for human rights advocates, political dissidents, and other targets of sophisticated hacking attacks.

The move comes after at least two Israeli firms have exploited flaws in apple’s software to remotely break into iPhones without the target needing to click or tap anything.

Retailers offering deal days to compete with amazon

Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others are planning their own sales days to compete with next week’s Amazon Prime Days.

Target’s “Deal Days” will run July 11 – 13, Walmart’s “Deals for Days” sale is 12 and 13, and Best Buy’s “Black Friday in July” runs July 11 – 13.