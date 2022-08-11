INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.
Inflation shows year-over-year increase of nearly 9%
New numbers show that inflation increased year-over-year by 8.5%.
Energy costs were down in July, but food prices and housing remained high.
Meanwhile, inflation could give Social Security recipients a $1,900 increase next year.
Average gas price falls below $4 per gallon
The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. fell below $4 a gallon Wednesday, a 21% drop from June’s peak, as demand for oil softens around the globe.
The national average stood at $3.99 a gallon Wednesday afternoon, according to OPIS.
AAA says the current average in central Indiana is around $3.84 per gallon.
Prices increasing for Hulu, Disney+
Prices for Disney+ and Hulu will be going up in December for U.S. subscribers.
Disney+ signed up 14.4 million new subscribers in the quarter for a total of 152.1 million.
The Disney bundle, which includes Hulu with ads, Disney+ with no ads, and ESPN+, will go up a dollar to $14.99 a month.
As previously announced, the price of ESPN+ will increase by a whopping 43% on Aug. 23 to $9.99 a month.
Facebook hemorrhaging teen users
Facebook is still hemorrhaging teen users.
A Pew Survey says young people are spending their time on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram instead.
The social media site is now used by less than a third of U.S. teenagers.
That’s down from 71% of teens in 2014-2015 and 51% in 2018.
Samsung unveils fourth generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung just unveiled its fourth generation of foldable smartphones for as low as $99.99.
Consumers can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip4 for $99.99 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 for $799.99, if they pre-order the phones before Aug. 25 with an eligible trade-in.
The Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro are partly constructed with recycled ocean-bound plastics from discarded fishing nets.