Thursday’s business headlines

WalletHub community college survey

WalletHub says it didn’t have enough information to rank Indiana’s community colleges in its new community college survey.

It’s unclear if they didn’t get survey responses.

Indiana has 28 community colleges serving 221,224 students. Ivy Tech is the largest.

One year at a community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college.

Cars.com: 48% of parents install car seats incorrectly

In its 2022 Car Seat Fit Report Card, Cars.com says that 48% of parents install car seats incorrectly.

Car seats are easier to install in some vehicles than in others. Cars.com found that the 2022 Acura RDX got straight A’s on its car seat fit report card.

Lowe’s employees getting bonuses

Lowe’s employees will soon see bonuses in their paychecks.

The home improvement retailer is giving $55 million in bonuses to its hourly workers in stores during this time of high inflation.

Bank of America loses money after getting rid of overdraft fees

Bank of America is taking a big financial hit from doing away with most overdraft fees.

The bank says overdraft fee revenue for June and July was down 90% from last year.

Bank of America took a different route, cutting overdraft fees to $10 from $35 starting in May.

It also eliminated the $35 non-sufficient funds fee customers pay if a check or automatic payment causes their account balances to go negative, and it eliminated the $12 fee charged when customers use overdraft protection services.

Krispy Kreme to debut hand-cut doughnut

Krispy Kreme says it will debut a hand-cut premium, doughnut — and that might just be the start. The CEO says to expect lots of doughnut innovation from the chain.

One such innovation is the Charlotte-based chain’s cinnamon roles, which are exclusively sold on Sundays.

Indiana has two Krispy Kreme locations — one in Castleton and one in Jeffersonville.