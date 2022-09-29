Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

Study: Many Americans anxious about investing money

A new study finds many Americans feel anxious about investing their money.

The survey by OnePoll and Atom Finance found that 71% of Americans surveyed say they wish they had more guidance when it comes to making large life financial decisions.

Three in four Americans said one of their goals is to educate themselves about important decisions they’ll have to make when it comes to their money.

Ian could lead to orange juice price increase

Consumers will likely pay more for orange juice in the coming months.

About 90 percent of Florida’s citrus crop is at risk from Hurricane Ian.

The storm has flooded orange groves and ripped fruit off of trees.

Orange crops were already suffering this year due to disease.

General Mills investing in company to connect farmers to consumers

General Mills is investing $2 billion into a company called GrubMarket.

GrubMarket is an eCommerce company that connects farmers with consumers.

General Mills says GrubMarket is innovating in how food gets to consumers.

Rise in coffee prices may be easing

The rise in coffee prices may be easing.

Africa’s top coffee grower, Uganda, says output from the 2022-23 crop year may climb to record levels, driven by improved rainfall and new plantings over the last eight years.