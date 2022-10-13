Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Rents expected to be behind September consumer prices

Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices.

Numbers on consumer prices and inflation will be released Thursday morning.

The annual rate of 6.5% core inflation is expected to be higher than the 6.3% rate in August due to higher rents.

Nearly 30% increase in natural gas and heating oil costs

Analysts predict Americans will pay the most in 25 years to stay warm this winter.

The Energy Information Administration says households will see a nearly 30% increase in natural gas and heating oil costs.

The EIA says U.S. households face an average power bill of $1,359 this winter.

Citizens Energy Group, which powers nearly 1 million homes in the Indianapolis area, said Wednesday it expects natural gas bills to rise an average of $18 per month during the winter billing cycle.

USDA predicts tighter corn, soybean, wheat harvests

The USDA projects tighter corn, soybean, and wheat supplies.

Ending stocks of both corn and soybeans are below the Ag Department’s projections last month.

Kohl’s, Target, Best Buy closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl’s says all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target and Best Buy also said they will close on Thanksgiving, but Walmart has not yet announced its decision.