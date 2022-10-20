Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: Majority of Americans worse off because of inflation

66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, according to a new report by salary finance.

Nearly 1 in 3 workers — including those earning more than $100,000 a year — run out of money before payday, Salary Finance says, and the money many Americans squirreled away during the pandemic is slowly dwindling.

Companies see women leaders leaving at record rate

Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever, and the gap between women and men in senior roles quitting their jobs is the largest it’s ever been, according to a new study from leaning.org and McKinsey & Company, which started tracking these numbers in 2015.

The women surveyed say it’s “increasingly important” to them that they work for companies that prioritize career advancement, flexibility, and employee wellbeing.

Lilly buys company developing treatments for hearing loss

Eli Lilly and Company has purchased a company developing treatments for hearing loss.

It is buying Akouos, a precision genetic medicine company that’s developing a portfolio of first-in-class adeno-associated viral gene therapies for the treatment of inner ear conditions, including sensorineural hearing loss.

Akouos’s lead product candidate is a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in a certain gene.

eBay bans sale of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes days before Halloween

eBay has banned the sale of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes ahead of Halloween.

Buzzfeed reports ebay’s policy states that sellers are prohibited from listing items that “promote or glorify violence,” or that are associated with violent people, notorious crimes, or crime scenes from the past century.

Dahmer, the subject of a new series on Netflix, was an American serial killer who murdered seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991 and cannibalized or preserved the body parts of his victims. He was beaten to death by a fellow inmate at a Wisconsin prison in 1994.

Popeyes holiday turkey available for delivery

Popeyes says its Cajun-style holiday turkey is available for doorstep delivery for the first time ever.

The chain is already taking turkey orders online, and shipments start Monday. The only thing that’s not delicious about that spicy bird is its pricetag: the turkey costs $94.99, plus sales tax. Shipping is included.