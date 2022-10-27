Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Growing threat of U.S. railroad strike

A nationwide railroad strike is back on the table as a second union rejects the Biden Administration’s negotiated deal.

Railroads carry much of the nation’s freight, including grain and coal.

Zillow lays off 300 workers

Zillow has laid off 300 employees in the latest workforce shift.

The online real estate marketplace informed its impacted employees about the decision on Tuesday, according to reports.

Zillow has become one of the latest tech companies to lay off employees during this economic slowdown, especially in the housing market.

Quiet quitting could be over

Quiet quitting may be over, as layoff fears have many workers staying with the daily grind.

With job openings down 15% since March’s record high, the frenzy of the “Great Resignation” is beginning to moderate.

Millenials struggling to match boomers’ retirement wealth

For younger generations to match the retirement wealth attained by Baby Boomers, asset valuation will need to keep rising — and do so in an era marked by higher inflation and interest rates.

An epic four-decade boom in housing and stock prices made Baby Boomers the richest generation in U.S. history, but a new study says millennials may have trouble matching that.