Thursday’s business headlines

Indiana ranked 33rd for wellbeing

The “American Dream” is about more than just financial resources, which is why a new index from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream seeks to quantify prosperity using 230 different data measures to assess well-being in states across the United States.

The Milken Center looked at measures including health, education, natural environment, business environment, personal freedom and safety, and security.

Indiana ranked 33rd, losing some points in a category called “empowered people.” Massachusetts came out on top, while Mississippi finished last.

Elon Musk wants to start charging for twitter verification

Elon Musk plans to start charging for Twitter verification — also known as a blue check mark — next week.

Existing verified users will get to go several months before paying.

Bloomberg also reports Twitter plans to expand the edit button feature to all users.

Ohio attorney general sues Dollar General

Dollar General has been sued by Ohio’s attorney general after multiple customers complained about being overcharged.

Attorney General Dave Yost accused Dollar General of deceptively pricing items so that the price on the shelf does not match the price at the register.

Dollar General, which operates 943 stores in Ohio, has not yet commented.

Pilots union rejects American Airlines labor deal

The Allied Pilots Association voted 15-5 on Wednesday to reject an offer by American Airlines that included raises of 19% in three phases over the course of two years.

The rejection comes a day after United pilots turned down a proposed agreement.

Pilots with Delta Airlines are threatening to strike over labor issues.

Unions are negotiating with airlines throughout the industry and want a bigger piece of the pie as people are flying again.

Starbucks launches holiday menu on Thursday

Pumpkin Spice has been back for a while, but Starbucks is launching its iconic holiday cups, beverages, and baked treats on Thursday.

The drinks menu at Starbucks now includes the peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte, toasted white chocolate mocha, Irish cream cold brew, and the iced sugar cookie almondmilk latte. The chocolate pistachio swirl, reindeer cake pop, sugar plum cheese danish, cranberry bliss bar, and snowman cookie can also be purchased from the bakery case.