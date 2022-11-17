Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Elon Musk to choose another Twitter leader

Elon Musk said he expects to name someone else to run Twitter Inc. and gradually scale back how much time he spends managing the platform.

Musk was on the stand in Delaware’s business-law court in a trial that has focused on whether he had undue influence over a 2018 pay package that is worth around $52 billion at recent share prices.

Coffee futures crashing

Coffee futures are crashing, but that might not mean too much for the price of your cup of coffee. Arabica coffee prices are down 35% since August. There are a few reasons for the drop in prices. Weather in growing areas is good and the strong U.S. dollar makes coffee cheaper in the U.S.

Airbnb rolling out new features to attract hosts

Airbnb is rolling out new guest verification tools and offering extra support to beginner hosts in an effort to encourage more owners to list their properties on the home-rental platform.

The company expects more people to become hosts to bring in a second source of income as the economy slows. To help them feel safer with the prospect of renting their homes to strangers, Airbnb is expanding its identity verification process to the 35 most popular countries.

Six in ten Americans worried about being “out-gifted”

Six in ten Americans are worried about being “out-gifted” this holiday season, according to new research. Avocado Green Mattress and OnePoll revealed that 62% are trying to be the best gift giver in their family, and the biggest competition is mom, according to 24% of those polled. More respondents prefer giving gifts, rather than receiving them, though 44% did say they enjoy both equally.

The S&P 500 closed lower after Target’s warning drags on retail stocks. Target says much of its 400 million dollars in loss is due to what is called organized retail shoplifting.