INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Bank of America: U.S. to lose 175,000 jobs per month

The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance.

The bank projects that the U.S. will lose roughly 175,000 jobs per month during the first quarter of 2023.

BOA also says they expect a recession in the first half of next year.

FDA pulls Lilly COVID-19 drug

Eli Lilly’s coronavirus drug, bebtelovimab, is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

The FDA says it pulled authorization for bebtelovimab because the drug is not expected to neutralize the dominant subvariants of omicron.

The announcement takes away authorization from the last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, leaving Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid and Merck’s and Gilead Sciences’ drugs as treatments for the disease, in addition to convalescent plasma for some patients.

Meta, Spotify criticize Apple

Mark Zuckerberg has joined the Apple-bashing party started earlier this week by Elon Musk.

The Meta CEO says it’s “problematic” that one company controls what kind of app experiences get onto the Apple app store.

Spotify also has criticized Apple’s practice of charging 30% of all app company’s profits.

Average price of Christmas ham: $5.65 per pound

The cost of a Christmas ham, like almost everything else, will be higher this year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average price of ham is currently $5.65 per pound. In 2021, the average price per pound for ham was $4.83. The price of ham is a whopping 180% higher than it was in 1978.

Pong turns 50 on Thursday

Fifty years ago Thursday, Atari released “Pong.” It wasn’t the first video game ever created, but it has become a classic.

Atari sold more than 8,000 “Pong” arcade cabinets. A few years later, the home version of “Pong” became an instant success, with Sears selling about 150,000 units of the console needed to play the game at home.