Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

December Consumer Price Index out Thursday

Economists expect to see a slight decline in December’s Consumer Price Index when it’s released Thursday morning.

The consensus forecast for the CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to analysts at Dow Jones.

The Consumer Price Index measures the average change over time in the prices paid by households for a market basket of consumer goods and services.

Tobacco companies changing marketing tactics

Now that California’s ban on flavored tobacco products — including menthol cigarettes — is in place, some Camel and Newport cigarettes are being billed as “fresh” or “crisp.”

The law prohibits flavors, odors, or “tastes” in tobacco products, according to “The New York Times.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving forward with a national plan to take menthol cigarettes off the market.

Microsoft to give employees unlimited time off

Microsoft will no longer limit the number of days employees can take off work.

Time off will still require managerial approval, which is standard for companies with “unlimited” vacation time.

Microsoft says that the how, when, and where employees do their jobs have changed and it wants to align with more flexible ways of working.

Apple may release touchscreen laptop

Apple could release a MacBook Pro laptop with a touchscreen as soon as 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The move would mark a significant reversal for Apple, which has said for years that touchscreen laptops are “ergonomically inferior.”

Apple’s Mac business doesn’t need a shot in the arm — sales are up 40% since 2020.

WalletHub: Indiana in the bottom half of best states to raise a family

In its new list of best states to raise a family, WalletHub ranks Indiana at No. 34. The Hoosier State received high marks for affordability but lost points for health and safety, education and child care, and family fun.

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts at No. 1, followed by Minnesota, New York, and North Dakota. Louisiana, West Virginia, New Mexico, and Mississippi were at the bottom of the list.