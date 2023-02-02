Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Three Indiana cities top list of best places for homebuyers

Three Indiana cities led The Wall Street Journal/realtor.com emerging housing market index in the fourth quarter of 2022 as affordable markets continued to dominate the rankings.

Lafayette was at the top of the rankings, followed by Fort Wayne and Elkhart-Goshen. Topeka, Kansas, and Johnson City, Tennessee rounded out the top five. The South Bend-Mishawaka metro area was ranked at No. 15.

The index identifies the top metro areas for home buyers seeking an appreciating housing market, a strong local economy, and appealing lifestyle amenities.

Lafayette attracted home-shopping activity in the fourth quarter from nearby Chicago and Indianapolis as well as more expensive cities like New York and Washington, D.C., according to realtor.com.

Amazon likely to report 1st unprofitable year since 2014

Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple are set to report their quarterly results.

Apple’s results are expected to show how well its iPhone and other products did during the holiday season, while Amazon will provide insight into the health of online shopping.

Google parent Alphabet will offer a look at the status of the digital advertising market.

Netflix releases password-sharing crackdown plan

Additional information about Netflix’s efforts to restrict members from sharing passwords outside their households has come to light.

The “Sharing your Netflix account” pages on the streaming giant’s help center for Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru all say that “anyone in your household” can use a Netflix account.

The cost of adding a member outside a household is less than a monthly subscription.

Netflix says it uses IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to detect devices linked to the primary location of the account.