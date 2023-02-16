Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

U.S. casinos rake in record amount in 2022

Casinos in the United States brought in $60 billion last year, setting a new record.

Casinos and online gambling sites — excluding tribal-owned casinos — took in about 14% more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

The American Gaming Association says Americans flocked to the Las Vegas strip and other casinos in the early days of the post-pandemic reopenings when consumers had fewer choices for entertainment.

Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads

Twitter quietly rolled out its latest major policy change under new owner Elon Musk this week, becoming the first major social media platform to allow the advertising of cannabis products in the United States.

Companies do have to be pre-authorized by Twitter and have to advertise where they are licensed in order to promote their products on the platform.

Apple delays release of mixed-reality headset

Apple has pushed the debut of its mixed-reality headset to June.

The headset was rumored to come out in early 2023, but Bloomberg says the unveiling is now expected to take place during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

According to Bloomberg, the ompany is still trying to iron out software and hardware issues.

Chipotle to launch spin-off restaurant

Chipotle is launching a spinoff restaurant called Farmesa that will focus on bowls made with healthier ingredients.

The menu will feature proteins, greens, grains, and vegetables inspired by Chipotle’s food and with the same integrity standards.

CBS News says Farmesa won’t have a dining room and will instead take orders for takeout or delivery.

Chipotle is testing the concept in Santa Monica, California, with an official opening scheduled for March.

Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich gets negative reviews

Chick-fil-A might want to stick to what it does best: chicken.

Some people who’ve tried the chain’s new, healthier cauliflower sandwich said it didn’t have a lot of flavor.

The sandwich has a starting price tag of $6.59, according to USA Today, but many are claiming it actually costs more than that.