Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: Lilly drug fails to prevent Alzheimer’s

A Lilly drug for Alzheimer’s failed to prevent the progression of the disease, according to a new study.

“Results showed solanezumab did not slow cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease or reduce risk of progression to symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease,” Lilly said in a release Wednesday.

The drug was no better than a placebo at averting the condition.

The failure was expected by some in the Alzheimer’s field after the drug failed in previous studies.

Journalists to testify Thursday about Twitter

Two journalists will testify Thursday before a House Committee about how Twitter information was given to them and how they reported on it.

Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger will talk about what they learned about the relationship between big tech and the government.

Twitter will be a major target as House Republicans seek to demonstrate the ways intelligence agencies improperly directed social media coverage of political events.

American airlines close to pilot pay increase

American Airlines pilots could see a 40% increase in pay in the fourth year of a contract.

According to Reuters, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom told pilots that matching Delta’s new offerings will result in a contract worth more than $7 billion through increased pay rates and profit sharing.

Delta recently gave pilots a big pay raise.

T-Mobile to offer free MLB.tv again this year

T-Mobile confirms its free MLB.tv offer will return this year.

The service only covers live out-of-market games, but T-Mobile subscribers can watch all games on demand.

SunnyD coming out with vodka seltzer

Juice company Sunny Delight — also known as SunnyD — is rolling out an alcoholic version of its orange-flavored beverage.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will hit store shelves at select Walmart stores nationwide on Saturday.