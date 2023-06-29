Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

4,000 U.S. flights disrupted due to severe storms

More than 4,000 flights within, into, or out, of the U.S. were disrupted Wednesday night as airlines tried to rebound from severe storms that slammed the east coast in recent days.

United Airlines was hit the hardest.

Airlines and regulators are bickering about who is to blame and the problems are expected to get worse over the next few days.

Hot dogs, sausages to contain more pork

Hot dogs and sausages grilled during this year’s U.S. July 4 holiday weekend will likely contain a little more pork and a little less beef.

Pork has become a relative bargain in the U.S. because of its low demand and plentiful supply that’s only increasing as American farmers trim hog herds due to soaring feed costs.

This reality gives pork a cost edge since since it can be used interchangeably with beef in products such as hot dogs.

LinkedIn offering free courses on artificial intelligence

LinkedIn users can now learn how to use AI in their careers.

The courses are free and online.

The courses will introduce workers to AI concepts including generative AI, how to leverage Microsoft Bing Chat to streamline work, and how to use AI responsibly.

40% of Americans worry they won’t be financially independent

Four in 10 Americans don’t believe they’ll achieve financial independence within the next five years.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Prosper Marketplace, found that the most effective path to financial recovery was simply sticking to a budget.

Additionally, 42% of respondents have experienced significant financial setbacks in the past three years.