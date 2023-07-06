Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana ranks 28th for investment fraud losses

When it comes to investment fraud losses in the U.S., Indiana ranks 28th.

Indiana residents lost around $19 million total and had 204 victims last year, according to Carlson Law, a Miami based law firm that specializes in investment fraud.

While all age groups can be targeted, ages 30 to 49 are the most targeted for investment scams.

$3.82B stolen through investment fraud in 2022

A record $3.82 billion was stolen through investment fraud in 2022, a 128% increase over the previous year.

Advances in artificial intelligence technology are contributing to an unprecedented rise in investment fraud.

Scams are employing “deep fakes,” which use a form of AI called “deep learning” to generate fake videos of real people.

Scammers create a deep fake of a corporate executive and send it to investors.

Wellful rebooting Jennie Craig

Nutrisystem’s parent company, “Wellful,” is rebooting the Jennie Craig brand this fall in a “convenient direct-to-consumer delivery model.”

Jenny Craig’s weight loss centers won’t be reopened, and the company will live entirely online.

The company went down in May after more than 40 years in business because of growing competition from trendy diets and weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

82% of hotels dealing with staffing shortages

82% of hotels nationwide are found to be short staffed.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association says to combat the shortage they are offering higher wages, more flexible hours, and expanded benefits, but are still having trouble finding workers, especially housekeepers.

Meridian Hills ranked as wealthiest Indiana town

Meridian Hills was named the wealthiest town in Indiana. 24/7 Wall Street says the average household income is $278,000.

The median home value is $555,000.