Thursday’s business headlines

Producer price index due out today

Producer prices, or what businesses pay for raw materials at the wholesale level, is giving people a glimpse into inflation on Thursday.

It doesn’t get as much attention as Wednesday’s consumer price number but the PPI often does trickle down to consumers in months.

Back-to-school spending decreasing by 10% per student

Back-to-school spending for kindergarten through 12th grade students is expected to decrease by 10%, down to $597 dollars per student.

Deloitte says spending on clothing is down 14% every year, and technology is down 13% in favor of school supplies, which are up 20% every year.

Some parents say they plan to spend less on back-to-school due to inflation.

$6.4B spent in first 24 hours of Amazon Prime day

U.S. consumers spent $6.4 billion online in the first 24 hours of Amazon’s Prime day, according to Adobe. That’s up 6% from 2022, but fell short of estimates.

Numerator says the average order size was $56.64, up 7% from 2022. Worldwide, shoppers will spend an estimated $12.9 billion on Amazon during the event.

Domino’s to deliver pizza via Uber Eats, Postmates

Customers can soon order Domino’s full menu on Uber Eats and Postmates, that is scheduled to roll out nationwide by the end of the year.

It’s a major change for the world’s biggest pizza company, which had previously required customers order directly from them.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” earns $3.6B+

The action franchise “Mission: Impossible” produced a lifetime box office gross of over $3.6 billion worldwide, according to IMDB.

The movie made its official debut last night in theatres nationwide.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” was expected to bring in $250 million in the first 5 days.