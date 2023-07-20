Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Netflix added nearly 6 million new subscribers in the last three months – almost three times as many as analysts expected – after clamping down on households that were sharing their passwords.

However, strikes by both the Hollywood actors and writers’ unions could impact its future slate of original shows and movies.

Netflix also scrapped its cheapest ad-free plan. the $9.99-a-month basic plan is no longer available for new customers in the U.S.

Apple developing its own version of ChatGPT

Apple stock popped briefly Wednesday after a report said the company was developing its own AI large language model internally.

Apple has an internal foundation for AI called “Ajax” and a small team of engineers have built a chatbot that some call “Apple GPT,” according to the Bloomberg report.

AI bartenders could be the future of dining

AI bartenders that recognize regulars could be the future of dining. Experts say AI could transform the hospitality industry. Someday it may be able to recognize people and order their favorite drinks and food

it could also automate restaurant bookings.

1/5 student loan borrowers face monthly payments of over $500

1 in 5 student loan borrowers face monthly payments of over $500. Credit agency TransUnion says “payment shock” will be exacerbated by car loans, mortgages, and other new debts taken on by many borrowers during the three-year pause.

The dow is on its longest winning streak in 4 years. It closed higher again Wednesday for eight straight days up.