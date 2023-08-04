Thursday’s business headlines

The Google logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Labor market is expected to continue slowing down in July

Wall Street prognosticators expect that nonfarm payrolls increased by 200,000 in July, a number that would be the smallest gain since December 2020.

Unemployment is projected to hold steady at 3.6%.

A new study from the Texas A&M School of Public Health looked at how workers use their computers to find which days of the week are most — and least — productive. The least productive time of the week is Friday afternoon — to the surprise of almost no one. And it seems that Monday gets a bad rap, at least from a productivity point of view.

The company will now send out notifications when it finds your address, phone number, or email on the web, allowing you to review and request the removal of that information from the search. Google previously required you to search for your personal information yourself and then manually request its removal.

Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, is struggling to retain users roughly a month after its highly publicized launch

The data from market research firms Similarweb and sensor tower show that Threads’ daily active user count is down 82% from its launch as of July 31. Just eight million users access the app each day.

The S&P 500 ticked lower for a third straight day. And market participants positioned for today’s monthly jobs report.

Addams family crowned America’s favorite on-screen family

by a poll of 2,000 U.S. adults with streaming subscriptions done by Plex and OnePoll revealed the nation’s spookiest family is followed in popularity by the Simpsons family, the Brady family, and the Bundy family.

The study found 82% of people bond with their family and friends over a love of the same tv shows and movies.