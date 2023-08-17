Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

NYC bans TikTok on government-owned phones

New York City is banning access to TikTok on government-owned phones. The decision follows a review by the NYC Cyber Command, which deemed the app a threat to the city’s technical networks.

Hawaiian Electric speaking with advisors following wildfires

Hawaiian’s top power company is speaking with advisory firms to address financial and legal challenges over potential liabilities in the wake of the Maui wildfires.

Hawaiian Electric stock is down about 55% so far this week.

7 states want to stop massive Kroger-Alberstons merger

Officials from seven states wrote to U.S antitrust enforcers asking for Kroger’s proposed $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons to be stopped.

They say the deal would give a combined Kroger/Albertsons nearly a quarter of the U.S. food retail market.

A Kroger spokesperson said that the planned deal would be good for consumers and store workers and Walmart and Amazon would benefit if it is blocked.

Survey: Cons of remote work outweigh pros

Remote work’s negative effects outnumber positive ones, according to business leaders in a new york fed survey.

Roughly two-thirds said remote work hurt workplace culture, team environment, communication, and training. The upside for employers: it helps with recruiting and retaining workers.

Dunkin’ unveils fall menu

Dunkin has rolled out its fall pumpkin menu!

The menu includes the highly-anticipated return of its pumpkin spice signature latte, along with the return of its nutty pumpkin coffee and a baked goods lineup filled with pumpkin flavors.

Dunkin made headlines earlier this week with the introduction of its new Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas.